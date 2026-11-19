Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 40 pct of people in Japan disapprove of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's stance on China, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed.

The survey found that 38.4 pct of respondents disapprove of Takaichi's China stance, higher than the 33.6 pct who approved it, while 27.9 pct said they were unsure or did not know.

Relations between Japan and China have remained strained since November last year when Beijing reacted angrily to Takaichi's remarks about a potential Taiwan conflict.

Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday.

The survey was conducted from Friday through Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]