Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 40 pct of people in Japan support the idea that the country's prime minister should spend less time attending Diet sessions to focus more on diplomacy and policy decisions, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The survey found that 39.9 pct of respondents supported the idea, while 27.3 pct opposed it. The remaining 32.7 pct said they were undecided or did not know.

Support for the idea outweighed opposition among supporters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, as well as those of the Democratic Party for the People, Sanseito and Team Mirai.

Opposition was stronger among supporters of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Komeito and the Japanese Communist Party.

The interview survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,000 people aged 18 or older nationwide over four days through Monday. The valid response rate was 57.1 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]