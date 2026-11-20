Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Indian governments released a joint statement Thursday expressing "grave concerns" over economic coercion, including export restrictions, in an apparent reference to China.

The statement was adopted at a "two-plus-two" meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo.

During the meeting, the ministers agreed to deepen cooperation to realize the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.

The ministers confirmed plans to hold a tabletop exercise involving consular officials from the two countries' foreign ministries to strengthen cooperation in protecting their nationals. They also agreed to work together to support efforts by coastal nations to enhance their maritime security capabilities.

In addition, the ministers decided to accelerate coordination for a missile launch exercise by Japan's Self-Defense Forces in India in 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]