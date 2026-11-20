Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese education and science minister Yoshihiro Seki, under fire over fundraising parties, said Thursday that bureaucrats attended two such events held by the minister in 2024.

Seki revealed this in a report submitted to the board of a special committee of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament. He held a total of seven fundraising parties in 2024, according to the report.

The two parties joined by the bureaucrats also had officials from biopharmaceutical companies as attendees, with the participation fee set at 90,000 yen per person at each event.

One of the two parties took place in March 2024, with a division chief from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry giving a lecture. A division chief from the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry served as a lecturer at the other party, held in June that year.

At Thursday's meeting of the special committee, Michihiro Ishibashi of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan suggested that the parties were problematic, saying that the bureaucrats in question were in charge of subsidies for biotechnology companies and that the officials from the biopharmaceutical companies may have attended the parties in anticipation of some kind of benefits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]