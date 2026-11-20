Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Two of Japan's three major nonlife insurance groups suffered year-on-year drops in their consolidated net profits for April-September, hit by higher U.S. interest rates and an increase in natural disasters in Japan, according to their earnings reports released by Thursday.

Net profit at MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. declined 17.3 pct to 363.7 billion yen in the first half of the current business year, after the company recorded a substantial valuation gain a year earlier thanks to a fall in U.S. interest rates.

The firm also saw increased insurance payout due to a powerful earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in July and a heavy rain disaster in Chiba Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo, in August.

Sompo Holdings Inc. incurred a valuation loss on its bond holdings because of a surge in U.S. interest rates, logging a net profit of 213.8 billion yen, down 40.7 pct.

In contrast, net profit at Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. climbed 7.9 pct to 478.4 billion yen on the back of a decrease in large-scale fire insurance claims.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]