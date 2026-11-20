Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Chilean counterpart, Fernando Barros, agreed to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries, during talks in Tokyo on Friday.

Koizumi emphasized that Japan and Chile are "important partners that share fundamental values, including democracy and the rule of law."

Barros expressed a willingness to deepen collaboration between the two countries on defense technology and industry through regular dialogue.

The meeting marked the first ministerial-level defense talks between Japan and Chile.

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