Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Securing market confidence is more important for Japan now than ever before, a government advisory panel said in a written proposal on Friday.

The Fiscal System Council submitted its proposal for the government's fiscal 2027 budget to Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on the day.

The panel warned that Japan is entering a new phase marked by risks from rising prices and higher interest rates, which could significantly impact people's daily lives.

It pointed out that the Japanese economy has entered an environment where prices, wages and interest rates are all rising. The Bank of Japan has declared that its 2 pct inflation target has been achieved, and long-term government bond yields have reached 30-year highs above 3 pct.

Calling for a shift to fiscal management suited to the new economic environment, the panel stressed the need to maintain market confidence in carrying out the government's "responsible and proactive fiscal policy," upheld by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Fiscal System Council, hands a written proposal to Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama (right) in Tokyo on Friday. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Finance)

Hiroya Masuda, acting chairman of a Fiscal System Council subcommittee, speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]