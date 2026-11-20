Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will meet with Tomoko Akane, president of the International Criminal Court, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday, the government said Friday.

Takaichi and Akane will meet for the first time since the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump added the ICC president to its sanctions list in August. The meeting aims to send a message to the international community that Japan continues to fully support the ICC.

The prime minister last met Akane in January.

In response to the sanctions, Japan plans to make an early payment of its assessed contribution to the ICC for 2027. Takaichi is expected to outline such support measures during the meeting with Akane.

On Tuesday, Akane is also due to give a lecture at an event hosted by the Nonpartisan Parliamentary Association for Reconsidering Human Rights Diplomacy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]