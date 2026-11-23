Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki Pref., Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The eastern Japan city of Hitachiomiya on Monday held its first briefing session for residents on the so-called literature survey to select a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

The city in Ibaraki Prefecture approved the survey to examine geological and other documents, which is the first in the three-stage process to select a final disposal site. The survey has already started.

At the briefing, Mayor Sadayuki Suzuki said that the city received critical opinions from residents. "Do you want the 2 billion yen so badly?" an opinion was quoted as saying, referring to the maximum amount of grants the city can receive by accepting the survey. Another opinion blamed Suzuki for making an "arbitrary" decision.

Suzuki said that a model answer that might be given to residents would be that the survey is useful for disaster mitigation as it helps understand the city's underground conditions better.

But instead of giving such an answer, "I would simply say the benefit (of the survey) is money," he said. "The survey marks the beginning of a dialogue. I hope you'll reach a conclusion together."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]