Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida said Tuesday the party will not endorse candidates affiliated with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including independents, in next April's unified local elections.

"The issues surrounding politics and money haven't been resolved at all," Nishida told reporters at the Diet building in Tokyo, with the LDP's reluctance to strengthen regulations on donations from companies and organizations in mind.

He also criticized the ruling parties for shifting the focus of political reform to a proposed reduction in the number of proportional representation seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Nishida reiterated his intention to promote cooperation with the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Reform Party in areas where the parties have good relations at the local assembly level.

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Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida answers questions from reporters at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Democratic Reform Party Secretary-General Takeshi Shina (center right) and Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida (center left) attend a meeting at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]