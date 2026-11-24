Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Pref., Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Citizens of Yatsushiro in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto enjoyed a cheery moment at an event held at a traditional shrine to pray for recovery from a major earthquake that hit the prefecture in July.

On Monday, visitors enjoyed traditional dance performances by a huge doll called "kida," a mythical creature that combines a turtle and a snake, and "shishi" lion dolls during the event, held at Yatsushiro Shrine in place of the "shinko gyoretsu" parade. The parade, a highlight of the shrine's annual autumn festival, Yatsushiro Myokensai, was canceled this year due to the quake.

Dating back some 400 years, Yatsushiro Myokensai attracts more than a hundred thousand spectators from across Japan each year. It was added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2016.

The festival's shinko gyoretsu, usually held in late November, is a major local traditional event in which around 1,600 people, including citizens, dressed in historical costumes parade around the city.

This year, however, the parade was canceled in consideration of many citizens affected by the temblor, which registered a seismic intensity of up to 7, the highest level on the Japanese scale. An event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the UNESCO registration has also been canceled.

The dance performance of the "kida" mythical creature held as part of an event to pray for recovery after the July earthquake at Yatsushiro Shrine in the city of Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday

Lanterns released into the sky in an event to pray for postdisaster recovery at Yatsushiro Shrine in the city of Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]