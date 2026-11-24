Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--About 70 pct of Generation Z young adults, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, who consider themselves independent receive support from their parents, a survey has shown.

The online survey by Tokyo-based job information company Mynavi Corp. covered individuals born between 1997 and 2004 who were in their first to third years of employment. It was conducted from July 31 to Aug. 4, with 306 participants giving responses.

Asked whether they considered themselves independent of their parents, 62.8 pct of respondents answered "very much" or "somewhat." Of those, 70.8 pct reported receiving help from their parents.

Nearly half of those living with their parents and about 70 pct of those living alone considered themselves independent. Overall, 68.6 pct received parental assistance.

Asked about the types of support they received, with multiple answers allowed, 44.8 pct cited food expenses, 41.0 pct household chores, and 34.8 pct smartphone bills, subscription fees and insurance premiums. Cash assistance was reported by 18.6 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]