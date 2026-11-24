Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--More Japanese companies are using Ireland as a research and development hub within the European Union, as the country steps up efforts to attract Japanese firms.

Ireland's "highly educated workforce" is one of the main reasons many companies choose to establish a presence in the country, John Durcan, chief technologist at IDA (Industrial Development Agency) Ireland, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Ireland has a young workforce with strong expertise, particularly in science and technology, making it well suited to emerging technology fields, he said.

Ireland also offers easy access to skilled workers from across the EU and Britain, as well as tax incentives for research and development, he added.

In 2025, Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate Sony Group Corp. set up a facility in Ireland for data analysis using artificial intelligence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]