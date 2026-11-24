Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese news agency Jiji Press Ltd. said Tuesday that it has dismissed an employee who collected balls without permission while covering professional baseball training camps and sold them online.

The employee in his 20s, a member of the Photo Desk of the News Media Center, was assigned to the Osaka branch in western Japan when he gathered practice balls without permission from the Hanshin Tigers, Tokyo Yakult Swallows, Yokohama DeNA BayStars and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles at their camps in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, in February.

He sold 54 balls for 50,940 yen in total through an online flea market platform. He also sold baseball caps that the four teams provided to reporters who covered them.

Jiji Press reprimanded Managing Editor Takashi Matsuyama, Katsumi Matsuzaki, general manager of the Osaka branch, Hiroki Ochimizu, head of the Photo Desk, and Tsutomu Hasegawa, manager of the News Media Center. Kiyomitsu Fujino, executive director in charge of editing, will take a 10 pct cut in his executive compensation for two months.

"We will further strengthen training in journalism ethics and compliance for all employees while thoroughly ensuring that they constantly keep in mind the neutrality, fairness and social responsibility required of members of the press when they perform their duties," Kuniyoshi Niitani, director of the President's Office, said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]