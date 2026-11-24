Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Some schools in Japan have no plans to review their crisis management manuals despite the education ministry's call to do so following a fatal boat accident during a school trip in March, a survey by the ministry showed Tuesday.

In light of the survey results, the ministry expressed regret that some schools and operators had failed to respond adequately.

"We would like schools to take our notice seriously and carry out regular inspections and checks," education minister Yoshihiro Seki said at a press conference on Tuesday.

In March, two boats carrying students from Doshisha International Senior High School in Kyoto Prefecture capsized off the Henoko area in Okinawa Prefecture, where a U.S. military base is under construction. The accident killed second-year student Tomoka Takeishi and the skipper of one of the boats.

In the ministry survey following the accident, 30 schools, including those scheduled to close or open, said they had no plans to review their crisis management manuals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]