Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Six Japanese opposition parties decided Tuesday to submit a censure motion against education and science minister Yoshihiro Seki for holding political fund-raising parties attended by government officials.

The decision was made at a meeting of the six parties' parliamentary affairs chiefs. The motion will be submitted to the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, or parliament, as early as Wednesday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, plan to vote it down. But some in the ruling bloc are calling for Seki's early resignation.

The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to keep him in the ministerial post. Seki has "fulfilled his responsibility to explain," the prime minister told reporters at her office Tuesday.

The six opposition parties "will unite and submit a censure motion," Yoshitaka Saito, Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters after the opposition meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]