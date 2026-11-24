Okayama, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government presented a draft outline Tuesday proposing the conversion of part of a loss-making railway line in western Japan to bus services.

The draft outline was shared at a meeting of a government-led council discussing the future of the 68.5-kilometer Geibi Line section between Bitchu-Kojiro Station in Niimi, Okayama Prefecture, and Bingo-Shobara Station in Shobara, Hiroshima Prefecture, operated by West Japan Railway Co., or JR West.

The council, comprising local governments, JR West and the central government, is expected to compile its conclusions in March 2027.

The latest move marks the first indication of the council's direction and could affect discussions over other unprofitable local railway lines across Japan.

The number of passengers on the most loss-making part of the section stood at an average of only 25 per day per kilometer in fiscal 2023-2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]