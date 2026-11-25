Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition party Sanseito is actively engaging in elections for local government heads.

This strategy is partly aimed at having candidates and party organizations gain experiences in the run-up to unified local polls next April and in preparation for future national elections, a party executive said.

After supporting a candidate linked to the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the September gubernatorial election in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, Sanseito fielded its own candidates in the mayoral election in Yokohama, eastern Japan, in October as well as this month's mayoral poll in the southwestern city of Fukuoka, for which a runoff is set to be held after none of the candidates won one-fourth or more of all valid votes cast as stipulated by law.

The party has also decided to give its backing to a candidate in the Dec. 20 gubernatorial election in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya told the press in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Sunday that the party is "studying how to engage in elections for local government heads in large communities, such as prefectures and ordinance-designated major cities."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]