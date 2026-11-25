Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are considering tax incentives for users of babysitting and household support services, informed sources have said.

Options under consideration include measures to reduce users' income tax burdens.

Amid a worsening labor shortage, the government and ruling parties aim to help the growing number of dual-income households balance child-rearing and caregiving responsibilities with work, thereby preventing people from leaving their jobs.

The government and ruling parties plan to finalize details by the end of the year and incorporate the measures into the fiscal 2027 tax reform package.

Under the plan, users would be allowed to claim a tax credit for part of the fees they pay for such services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]