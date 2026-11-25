Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Signs of further realignment are emerging in the Japanese regional banking industry.

Toho Bank in Fukushima Prefecture last December increased its stake in Daito Bank in the same northeastern prefecture to more than 19 pct, becoming its largest shareholder.

While Toho Bank denies considering a merger with Daito Bank, many industry watchers view the move as a possible step toward consolidation, given that the prefecture has three regional banks despite its declining population.

Toho Bank President Minoru Sato said in an earnings briefing on Nov. 6 that his bank, in its capacity as a shareholder, had called on Daito Bank to hold discussions on the current business environment and regional revitalization efforts. Daito Bank "has not agreed to engage in dialogue, unfortunately," Sato said.

Daito Bank Chairman and President Takao Suzuki said that his bank has already informed Toho Bank of the reasons why it cannot engage in dialogue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]