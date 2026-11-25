Chiba, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Wednesday demanded the death penalty for a 79-year-old unemployed man charged with killing a couple he knew and setting fires that destroyed eight buildings in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in December 2024.

According to the indictment, the defendant, Kaoru Sakamaki, fatally stabbed Toshiaki Watarai and his wife, Reiko, both then 59, with a chef's knife at a private house in Kashiwa on Dec. 18, 2024.

Sakamaki is also accused of pouring gasoline on three buildings, including his own house, and setting fire to them, resulting in eight buildings being burned down.

At the first hearing of Sakamaki's lay judge trial at Chiba District Court on Nov. 10, the defendant admitted killing Toshiaki and setting fire to his own house, but denied the remaining charges.

The defense argued that Sakamaki had no intent to murder Reiko and therefore could not be convicted of her murder, and that the arson was limited to three buildings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]