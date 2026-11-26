Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of parents hoping to have a second child in Japan has halved over the past six years, apparently reflecting concerns about future income and rising child-rearing costs amid inflation, according to a private-sector survey.

Among respondents with one child, the share of such parents fell for the sixth consecutive year to 28.2 pct in 2026, down from a peak of 56.9 pct in 2020 and marking the lowest level since the survey began in 2018.

The survey was conducted online by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. from Sept. 1 to 7. Valid responses came from 1,100 married people nationwide with children aged 6 or younger.

With multiple answers allowed, anxiety about future income was the most commonly cited reason for not wanting a second child, at 54.5 pct.

Conversely, 66.4 pct said they would consider having a second child if circumstances improved. Asked what changes would make them reconsider, the most common responses were higher income for themselves or their spouses and a slowdown in price increases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]