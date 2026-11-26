Seoul, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--A job-hunting event for Japanese youth seeking employment with South Korean companies and South Korean youth interested in working for Japanese firms was held in Seoul on Wednesday.

About 500 young people from the two countries attended the event, along with representatives from 22 companies. It took place amid growing cross-border employment opportunities between Japan and South Korea.

There were 4,411 Japanese individuals who qualify for employment in South Korea as of the end of October, according to the South Korean Ministry of Justice. A survey by the Japanese Foreign Ministry showed that 3,005 Japanese companies operate in South Korea.

Companies from both nations set up booths at the venue. Jeongwon Kang, a recruiter at 2359, a South Korean company that handles cosmetics and others, said the firm was looking for people with marketing experience and knowledge of social media and advertising.

"The bar for securing a job is high," said Mei Okada, 23, who studied in South Korea and is interested in working for a South Korean content production company, as South Korean employers tend to emphasize work experience and skills, while Japanese companies focus on new graduates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]