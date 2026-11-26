Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Kozo Tashima, former president of the Japan Football Association, expressed his intention Wednesday to serve only one term if elected in the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March.

"I would like to state that I do only plan, even if I am successful, to take on the presidency for one term for four years," Tashima told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo.

Tashima said that he would focus on "making necessary changes in the governance of FIFA," especially by making its decision-making process more transparent.

The other candidates are incumbent FIFA President Gianni Infantino and French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo, who is backed by the Union of European Football Associations, or UEFA.

Tashima revealed that he had spoken with Diallo by phone and expressed hope to meet with him in person in Europe soon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]