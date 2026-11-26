Nagoya, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. on Thursday submitted a business improvement plan to industry minister Ryosei Akazawa following a series of scandals involving its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

At a press conference on the day, Chubu Electric President Minoru Yasui vowed to prevent similar scandals, saying that the company would carry out reforms as if dismantling and rebuilding its organization.

The utility also announced disciplinary action against seven former executives including then President Satoru Katsuno, who was in office when the misconduct occurred. As Katsuno has already retired, Chubu Electric asked him to voluntarily return an amount equivalent to 50 pct of six months' compensation.

The company will also have a former head of its nuclear civil engineering department return 50 pct of two year's salary. Meanwhile, it will not punish former President Kingo Hayashi as his direct involvement in the scandals was not confirmed.

Chubu Electric was found to have cherry-picked seismic data for safety screenings for the planned restart of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in the city of Omaezaki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]