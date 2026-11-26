Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government is working to draw up by year-end a comprehensive strategy to maintain economic growth while addressing the country's declining population.

The headquarters for the work chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi set up a related council comprising state ministers and a panel of experts in October and began concrete discussions.

The government aims to help Japan maintain economic growth even with a declining population.

The comprehensive strategy will comprise four fundamental policies--reversing the trend of population decline, maintaining economic and social vitality amid a shrinking population, establishing a social security system for all generations and creating sustainable local communities.

A key challenge will be maintaining economic strength and social security services by improving productivity through the use of artificial intelligence amid a shrinking labor force.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]