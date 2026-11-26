Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Unrealized profit on exchange-traded funds held by the Bank of Japan hit a record high of 76,168.3 billion yen at the end of September, according to its April-September earnings report released Thursday.

The result reflected higher stock prices.

The central bank decided in October to increase sales of its ETF holdings, starting in January 2027.

The Japanese government plans to allocate profits from the BOJ's additional ETF sales to investments in sectors that are particularly important in terms of economic security.

Meanwhile, unrealized losses on Japanese government bonds held by the BOJ reached a record high of 55,163.3 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]