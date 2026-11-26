Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are considering expanding a corporate tax redistribution scheme as part of efforts to rectify tax revenue disparities between Tokyo and other regions, it was learned Thursday.

The ruling bloc plans to include this in its tax system reform package for fiscal 2027.

The move comes as corporate tax payments increasingly flow to Tokyo, home to many large companies, due to the spread of e-commerce and other factors.

Of total corporate taxes, capital-linked taxes amount to about 600 billion yen nationwide, but Tokyo accounts for 33.7 pct of the amount.

The governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, which surround Tokyo, are especially calling for stepping up measures to narrow tax revenue gaps. They claim that these gaps leave their prefectures behind Tokyo in terms of childcare and other policies, causing population outflows to Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]