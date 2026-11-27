Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has said it will establish a new headquarters in Fukushima Prefecture to oversee a range of operations, including the decommissioning of nuclear plants in the northeastern Japanese prefecture and compensation for those affected by the 2011 nuclear accident.

According to an announcement Thursday, the new Fukushima revitalization and decommissioning headquarters will be responsible for decommissioning the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which suffered a meltdown in the wake of a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, as well as the Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power plant.

The move is aimed at making it easier to reflect local residents' views in the company's operations.

TEPCO has yet to decide when to establish the new headquarters.

Akira Ono, president of TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination & Decommissioning Engineering Co., which is responsible for decommissioning the Fukushima No. 1 plant, said he hopes the new headquarters can be established during fiscal 2027, which begins in April next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]