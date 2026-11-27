Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to launch domestic production of lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries, which do not rely on rare metals, for electric vehicles.

Production will start in October 2029, the company said Thursday.

By making rare metal-free batteries, Suzuki aims to curb procurement risks for materials for which Japan relies on imports. "We will build supply chains that do not depend on specific countries," a company official said.

LFP batteries use iron and phosphorus, and are thought to be cheaper and safer than so-called ternary batteries, which depend on rare metals such as nickel, manganese and cobalt.

Suzuki will produce LFP batteries in Japan for the first time. They may also be used as storage batteries in houses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]