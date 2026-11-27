Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese politician Takenori Kanzaki, the former New Komeito chief representative who helped lay the foundation for the party's coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, died in Tokyo on Wednesday, Komeito said Friday. He was 83.

After serving as a prosecutor, Kanzaki was first elected to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in 1983 and served nine terms.

He entered the cabinet for the first time as minister of posts and telecommunications in the non-LDP coalition government of Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa launched in 1993.

After the Hosokawa administration collapsed and Komeito split in 1994, he took part in the formation of the New Frontier Party. Following that party's dissolution in 1997, he became head of Shinto Heiwa (New Party Peace), launched in 1998.

Later that year, his party merged with Komei, a group of members of the Senate, the upper chamber then called the House of Councillors, and local assemblies, launching New Komeito. Kanzaki became leader of the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]