Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The share of male workers of the Japanese government who took at least one week off for parenting stood at 88.7 pct in fiscal 2025, while 86.0 pct took such leave for two weeks or longer, a government report showed Friday.

The figures exceeded the government's targets of raising the respective rates to 85 pct by 2025 and 2030 under its Children's Future Strategy.

The government was able to achieve the figures through steady efforts such as raising awareness of the government's parental leave program and creating a workplace environment that makes it easier for employees to take leave, said an official of the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs.

The share of male workers who took parental leave for one month or longer topped 60 pct.

The average period of such leave came to 3.0 months for male workers and 15.8 months for female workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]