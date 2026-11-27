Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met and had lunch with Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine and her husband at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko also attended the lunch session.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the 20-minute meeting was held mostly in English, with limited help from an interpreter. They talked about measures to address climate change in the Marshall Islands and Japanese culture including sumo wrestling.

The Emperor spoke about the period when the Pacific island chain was occupied and governed by Japan. He emphasized the importance of remembering the hardships people endured during World War II.

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Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako with Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine and her husband at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

Emperor Naruhito meets with President Hilda Heine of the Marshall Islands at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]