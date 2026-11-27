Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, or parliament, on Friday voted down a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki, who is under fire for having officials of government agencies attend his political fund-raising parties joined by corporate representatives from an industry linked to the agencies.

Votes against the motion, submitted to the opposition bloc, stood at 124, while those in favor reached 120. Total votes came to 244.

Following the rejection, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated that she would not replace Seki. "There's nothing illegal" about the parties held by Seki, Takaichi told reporters at the prime minister's office. "He should fulfill his accountability over the matter," she added.

"I will continue to explain the issue sincerely and do my utmost in carrying out my duties," Seki told the press.

With the ongoing extraordinary Diet session set to end Dec. 12, Takaichi said, "We will work seriously to secure the passage of bills submitted to the current session."

Japanese education minister Yoshihiro Seki bows after a censure motion against him is voted down at a plenary meeting of the Senate, the upper chamber of parliament, on Friday.

Japanese education minister Yoshihiro Seki bows after a censure motion against him is voted down at a plenary meeting of the Senate, the upper chamber of parliament, on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to reporters at her office Friday over the issue of fundraising parties held by education minister Yoshihiro Seki.

Japanese education minister Yoshihiro Seki at a plenary meeting of the Senate, the upper chamber of parliament, on Friday

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]