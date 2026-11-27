Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Public Prosecutors Office on Friday announced a plan to focus on identifying and strictly punishing leaders of "tokuryu" loosely organized anonymous criminal groups.

The supreme office said in a statement that prosecutors "will unite and take a firm stand against tokuryu groups that threaten public safety and will live up to the public's trust."

The office indicated its willingness to use various tools, including plea bargains with tokuryu members, to identify masterminds.

It has notified prosecutor offices nationwide of the basic plan on preventing special fraud and other crimes involving tokuryu crime rings.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office plans to establish a special investigation team dedicated to tokuryu group cases on Jan. 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]