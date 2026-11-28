Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan is expected to say in its security-related documents to be revised by year-end that it will start considering whether to introduce nuclear-powered submarines and reach its conclusion, informed sources have said.

The government will finalize the language in the documents after examining proposals by an expert panel of the government and the outcome of discussions at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the sources said Friday.

Nuclear-powered submarines can stay underwater longer and travel faster than diesel-powered ones. They can be equipped with vertical launch systems for long-range missiles and are thus expected to be used to provide a counterstrike capability, or the ability to strike enemy bases.

Nuclear submarines "would allow crew members to engage in operations at a higher level of safety," Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.

However, the costs of building nuclear submarines are said to reach trillions of yen. Another problem is how to develop specialized human resources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]