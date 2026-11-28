Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was opened to the public Saturday for the autumn leaves season.

The public is allowed to enter the street twice a year during the cherry blossom season in spring and the autumn foliage season. The ongoing public opening is scheduled to end on Dec. 6.

The twice-yearly event started in 2014 to mark the 80th birthday of Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

A total of 70 maple trees line the 750-meter street. Visitors are allowed to enter the street through the Sakashita Gate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and exit through the Inui Gate by 3:30 p.m. Entry from the Inui Gate or the East Garden of the palace is not allowed.

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