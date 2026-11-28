Obama, Fukui Pref., Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Saturday renewed a pledge to bring the issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea to a resolution.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration "will take all possible measures with a strong determination that this administration will be the last one that has to deal with the issue," Kihara said during his visit to the site where former abductees Yasushi and Fukie Chimura had been kidnapped in the city of Obama, Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, in 1978. The two were among the handful of abductees who returned to Japan in 2002.

"We're still making approaches" to North Korea, Kihara said, adding that Takaichi is eager to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kihara stated that his visit to the abduction site "has made him feel even more strongly that he wants to bring the remaining victims home as soon as possible."

Also on Saturday, Kihara attended a gathering in Tsuruga, Fukui, hosted by the central and prefectural governments and underscored the importance of public support for the efforts to bring back abductees.

"I'd like to ask for further assistance and cooperation. Any form is welcome, whether it is signing petitions or spreading information through social media," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]