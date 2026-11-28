Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Controversy is lingering among Japanese politicians, even among ruling lawmakers, although Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration narrowly escaped a censure motion against an embattled minister Friday.

The motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki submitted by opposition parties was defeated by a razor-thin margin of four votes in the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The opposition is expected to intensify its attack on Seki, who is under fire for his controversial political fundraising parties. Clashes between the ruling and opposition sides are expected to heat up, although only two weeks are left until the Dec. 12 end of the current Diet session to handle important bills including the one for a consumption tax cut for food and beverages.

"I refrain from commenting," Takaichi said on Friday night when asked about the Senate rejection of the motion.

Maneuvering to secure the 123 votes needed for a majority continued until just before the vote. The ruling coalition of Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party had 119 seats in the Senate, while the opposition side had an effective strength of 118.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]