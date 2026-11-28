Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition party Sanseito paid Google Japan G.K., a unit of U.S. digital giant Google LLC, about 105 million yen in advertising costs in 2025, according to a political funds report recently disclosed by the government.

The internal affairs ministry Friday released political funds reports submitted by political parties and organizations. The latest reports show that many parties and lawmakers spent substantial amounts of money to run internet ads, post videos and live-stream programs.

Komeito spent 89 million yen in YouTube ad fees, while Reiwa Shinsengumi, now called Inochi no To, reported 67 million yen in internet ad expenses. Team Mirai also recorded Google ad expenses of 3.6 million yen.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan spent 65 million yen to produce videos for online distribution, while the Japan Innovation Party in the ruling camp booked 49 million yen in expenses mainly to create short videos and edit videos.

The Democratic Party for the People spent about 70 million yen on video production for Web ads and 7.7 million yen on video streaming.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]