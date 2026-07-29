Japan’s People’s Honor Award Recipients

Japan Data

Speed skater Takagi Miho is set to become the latest recipient of Japan’s People’s Honor Award on August 4.

Honoring Society’s Heroes

Prime Minister Fukuda Takeo in 1977 established the People’s Honor Award to recognize widely respected individuals whose accomplishments have inspired society. It began as a way to celebrate professional baseball player Oh Sadaharu after he broke American slugger Hank Aaron’s career home-run record.

On July 28, 2026, the government decided to make speed skater Takagi Miho the latest recipient of the award. In a long career at the top, she won individual gold in the women’s 1,000-meter competition at the Beijing Olympics in 2022, and amassed 10 Olympic medals in total, which is the most for any female Japanese athlete.

Including Takagi, 28 individuals have received the People’s Honor Award, 12 of whom did so posthumously. In addition, the national women’s soccer team, nicknamed Nadeshiko Japan, became the first group to receive this award in 2011.

Oh Sadaharu [Baseball player] September 5, 1977

Set new world record with 756 career home runs. Koga Masao [Composer] August 4, 1978 (Posthumously)

Accomplishments on the Silver Screen. Hasegawa Kazuo [Actor] April 19, 1984 (Posthumously)

Accomplishments on the Silver Screen. Uemura Naomi [Adventurer] April 19, 1984 (Posthumously)

Successfully scaled the highest peaks on five continents, among other accomplishments. Yamashita Yasuhiro [Jūdōka] October 9, 1984

Outstanding career accomplishments in competitive jūdō. Kinugasa Sachio [Baseball player] June 22, 1987

Surpassed Lou Gehrig’s world record of 2,130 consecutive games played. Misora Hibari [Singer] July 6, 1989 (Posthumously)

Inspired the nation through her songs. Chiyonofuji Mitsugu [Sumō wrestler] September 29, 1989

Set record for most career wins. Fujiyama Ichirō [Singer] May 28, 1992

Gave hope and encouragement to society through his beautifully expressive singing. Hasegawa Machiko [Mangaka] July 28, 1992 (Posthumously)

Enriched and entertained postwar society through her comic strip and anime Sazae-san. Hattori Ryōichi [Composer] February 26, 1993 (Posthumously)

Moved and inspired the public with his pop-music compositions. Atsumi Kiyoshi [Actor] September 3, 1996 (Posthumously)

Entertained and moved the public with his empathetic performances as Tora-san in the movie series Otoko wa tsurai yo. Yoshida Tadashi [Composer] July 7, 1998 (Posthumously)

Created emotionally evocative and inspiring songs with distinct melodies. Kurosawa Akira [Film director] October 1, 1998 (Posthumously)

Contributed to domestic and international film through his numerous masterpieces. Takahashi Naoko [Marathon runner] October 30, 2000

Become the first Japanese female track and field gold medalist by winning the 2000 Sydney Olympic women’s marathon. Endō Minoru [Composer] January 23, 2009 (Posthumously)

Composed countless moving and inspiring popular songs. Mori Mitsuko [Actor] July 1, 2009

Appeared over 2,000 times in the leading role of the play Hōrōki(A Wanderer’s Notebook). Morishige Hisaya [Actor] December 22, 2009 (Posthumously)

Outstanding career accomplishments. Nadeshiko Japan (Japan national women’s soccer team) [Soccer team] August 18, 2011

2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions. Yoshida Saori [Wrestler] November 7, 2012

Wrestling in the 55 kg division, became the first athlete to win 13 consecutive world championships. Taihō Kōki [Sumō wrestler] February 25, 2013 (Posthumously)

Dominated the sumō world, winning a (then) record 32 tournament. Nagashima Shigeo [Baseball player and manager] April 1, 2013

Inspired postwar society along with Oh Sadaharu as a superstar of the Yomiuri Giants. Matsui Hideki [Baseball player] April 1, 2013

Earned the Most Valuable Player award in helping the New York Yankees win the 2009 World Series. Ichō Kaori [Wrestler] October 20, 2016

Wrestling in the 58 kg freestyle division, became the first female athlete to win individual gold medals at four consecutive Olympics. Habu Yoshiharu [Shōgi player] February 13, 2018

First person in shōgi history to ever qualify as a lifetime holder of seven major shōgi titles. Iyama Yūta [Go player] February 13, 2018

First go player to twice hold all seven of the major go titles at the same time. Hanyū Yuzuru [Figure skater] July 2, 2018

First male figure skater in 66 years to win two consecutive gold medals at Olympic Winter Games. Kunieda Shingo [Wheelchair tennis player] March 17, 2023

As the leading wheelchair tennis player for many years, he raised the profile of parasports. Takagi Miho [Speed skater] August 4, 2026

As a top speed skater, won 10 Olympic medals, the highest total for any female Japanese athlete.

(Information current as of July 28, 2026.)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Takagi Miho after winning the bronze medal in the 1,000-meter speed skating event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. © Jiji.)