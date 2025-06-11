Janome Snake’s Eye Umbrellas: Japan’s Bamboo and Paper Tradition

Cultural Snapshots

The janome, or “snake’s eye,” is a traditional Japanese pattern featuring circles, often in a concentric “bullseye” layout. It is commonly seen on paper umbrellas.

Warding Off Rain and Evil

Janome umbrellas get their name from their pattern of a bold white circle against a strikingly colored background—such as red, blue, or purple—which is said to resemble a snake’s eye (janome). These traditional umbrellas consist of a bamboo frame with a canopy made of washi paper that is waterproofed with vegetable oil. When they were in common use in the Edo period (1603–1868), the paper was typically replaced from time to time, as it was less sturdy than the bamboo framework. The umbrellas were customarily believed to protect against more than the elements, as their snake eyes were thought to have the power to ward off bad luck and evil spirits.

