Gunkanmaki: The Sushi Battleship

A regular at many sushi restaurants, nori-wrapped gunkanmaki are a popular way to enjoy soft toppings like fish roe and sea urchin.

Soft Sushi

The gunkanmaki is a type of sushi roll where nori (seaweed) is wrapped around vinegared rice and then crowned with various toppings (neta) that would lose their shape if placed on rice alone, such as salmon roe (ikura ), sea urchin (uni), and minced tuna (negitoro). It takes its name from its resemblance to a battleship, gunkan in Japanese.

Gunkanmaki are versatile, and one variation popular with children today features a topping of corn and mayonnaise.



