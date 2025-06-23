Cultural Snapshots

One of the most important war anniversaries in Japan each year marks the June 23, 1945, end of the Battle of Okinawa, a conflict that resulted in the death of more than 200,000 soldiers and civilians.

The Battle of Okinawa

Lasting from April 1 to June 23, 1945, the Battle of Okinawa was a major land-based conflict between Japanese and US forces in the closing stages of World War II that resulted in the deaths of more than 200,000 soldiers and civilians. The Himeyuri student corps, who were female students and teachers mobilized to care for soldiers, are particularly remembered in Japan for the terrible conditions they faced on the front line; many died, including by mass suicide.

June 23 is Okinawa Memorial Day in Japan, marking the last day of organized fighting on the island. Each year, a memorial service is held at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture. The park’s Cornerstone of Peace records the names of all who died in the battle, regardless of nationality. It has been declared a prefectural holiday, dedicated to consoling the dead and praying for peace.

(Banner photo: A man leaves an offering of flowers before the Cornerstone of Peace at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, on June 23, 2019. © Jiji.)