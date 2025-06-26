Rotenburo: Bathing in the Open Air

Cultural Snapshots

In Japan’s hot spring culture, open-air bathing in a rotenburo is a particularly special experience.

Rotenburo

Rotenburo are open-air baths that allow bathers to enjoy the distinct experience of taking a dip outside among the elements. Many rotenburo take advantage of stunning natural settings, such as a view of mountains or the sea or the peaceful sounds of a forest, releasing bathers from the cares of the everyday world.

Hotels and other facilities typically design their open-air baths to protect the privacy of bathers by ensuring that they cannot be viewed from outside. However, many rotenburo, especially in more remote locations, are not enclosed and are mixed, with bathers of both sexes sharing the waters. There are some hotels that offer private rotenburo.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)