Udon: Thick and Chewy Japanese Noodles

Udon are thick noodles made of wheat flour. They are particularly popular in the west of Japan.

Many Ways to Eat

Udon is one of Japan’s most popular type of noodle. Thick and chewy, it is enjoyed most simply in a dashi-based broth as kakeudon. Other basic types are kitsune udon, which is topped with deep-fried tōfu (aburaage), and tsukimi udon featuring a raw or poached egg—tsukimi means “moon-viewing” with the egg representing the moon. Heartier dishes include curry udon, with a mildly spicy curry soup, and yakiudon, a stir-fry typically combining the hardy noodles with meat, vegetables, and a savory sauce.

Sanuki Udon from Kagawa Prefecture in Shikoku is the most famous of many regional varieties, recognizable from the square shape of the noodles. In general, udon is more popular in the west of Japan than the east of the country.



Kitsune udon. (© Pixta)

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: Kakeudon. © Pixta.)