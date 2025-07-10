Tenugui: Traditional Japanese Hand Towels
Guideto JapanCulture
Tenugui are traditional Japanese hand towels. Featuring eye-catching prints, the handy items are popular souvenirs of Japan.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Versatile Items
Traditional Japanese hand towels known as tenugui can be put to all kinds of uses. The light, cotton towels have been popular since the Edo period (1603–1868) for wiping hands or foreheads, wrapping bentō boxes, or as an informal accessory tied around the head or neck. They are often sold at souvenir shops, and make for a great momento of a trip to Japan.
Tenugui often feature bold and vibrant designs, but traditional patterns are also popular, for a touch of quiet charm.
(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)