Kendama: Japan’s Traditional Cup-and-Ball Toy

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

The kendama is a Japanese variant on cup-and-ball games. It is enjoyed by both children performing simple tricks and adults completing much more complex ones.

Endless Tricks

The kendama, Japan’s variation on the traditional cup-and-ball game, adds complexity through the different ways players can grip the toy and catch the ball, with three different-sized cups and a spike at the end offering practitioners of any skill level an array of tricks to attempt ranging from the simple to the advanced. The name of the toy is derived from ken, the “sword” or handle, and tama, meaning “ball.”

The kendama has a long history, but the modern form of the toy originated in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima, in 1921 and has paved the way for its enduring popularity in Japan. There are a number of competitions in Japan and overseas where enthusiasts can pit their skills against other practitioners, including the Kendama World Cup held each year since 2014 in Hatsukaichi.



(© Pixta)

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)