Baran: Japan’s “Sushi Grass”

Green plastic strips of baran help keep bentō ingredients and sushi tasting as they should.

Plastic Vegetation

Sometimes called “sushi grass” in English, baran is a kind of leaf-shaped green plastic often seen in boxes for bentō or sushi.

Fresh leaves from plants like haran (Aspidistra elatior)—from which the name baran derives—were once commonly used to keep flavors separate, and were thought to have antibacterial effects.

Today’s convenient plastic variation of baran also acts as a divider, preventing the mingling of smells and flavors of particular foods, while adding a touch of color.



