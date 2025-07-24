Tenjin Matsuri: Osaka’s Famous Festival

Cultural Snapshots

The lively Tenjin Matsuri in Osaka is considered to be one of Japan’s three great festivals.

A Venerable Festival in Osaka

The Tenjin Matsuri has been held for some 1,000 years, to pray for Osaka’s growth and prosperity, and to protect the city and its inhabitants from evil. It is centered on Tenmangū, a shrine dedicated to the scholar and statesman Sugawara no Michizane, and held on July 24 and 25 each year.

Portable shrines are mounted on boats, while others are paraded through the streets of central Osaka. A flotilla of some 100 boats with portable shrines, enshrining various divine spirits, ply the city’s Ōkawa River. Special ceremonies are held on the boats, and fireworks are also launched for the gods.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: Floating shrines in the Tenjin Festival. © Pixta)